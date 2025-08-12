Trump extends tariff pause in US-China trade war
On Monday, US President Donald Trump gave the green light to keep a 90-day pause on new tariffs for Chinese goods—meaning a steep hike from 30% to over 80% is on hold for now.
The deal, active since mid-May, lets China reduce its tariffs on US goods to 10% and resume sending rare earth magnets that are key for US tech and manufacturing.
Analysis
This extension gives both countries more time to sort out big issues like trade rules, fentanyl-linked tariffs, and business conditions.
It could even set up a face-to-face between Trump and China's President Xi around the time of a summit in South Korea this October.
With rare earth exports back and some chip restrictions eased, the move aims to calm supply chain chaos and help tech industries—while showing just how tricky balancing trade and diplomacy can be between these global heavyweights.