Gold bounces back as Trump delays tariffs on imported gold
Gold bounced back to $3,355 per ounce on Tuesday after a sharp drop the day before, thanks to President Trump saying there won't be new tariffs on imported gold.
Now, everyone's watching for fresh US inflation numbers—because they could shape what the Federal Reserve does next with interest rates.
Why the Fed's interest rate matters for gold
Gold is a classic go-to when things feel shaky.
With US inflation expected to hit 3% (well above the Fed's 2% goal), most traders are betting on a Fed rate cut next month—which usually makes gold even more appealing since it doesn't pay interest anyway.
If you're into finance or just curious about how global news affects your wallet, these moves are worth tracking.
Geopolitical tensions and leadership changes add to uncertainty
Tariff relief gave markets a quick breather, but ongoing inflation and uncertainty about future Fed leadership still have investors on edge.
Plus, with Trump meeting Putin soon to talk Ukraine, geopolitical drama is keeping gold in the spotlight for now.