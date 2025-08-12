NSDL shares soar 62.5% in 3 days: What's the buzz

NSDL, India's biggest securities depository, listed at ₹880 on August 6, 2024—up from the offer price of ₹800. Thanks to massive demand (41 times oversubscribed), shares shot up 62.5% in just three days, reaching ₹1,300.30.

Early investors' massive returns Early investors like SBI and IDBI Bank got in at around ₹2 per share and have now seen returns over 650,000%.

NSDL's valuation has even overtaken rival CDSL, with its price-to-earnings ratio hitting 79 (compared to CDSL's 66).

Behind-the-scenes powerhouse of India's stock markets NSDL is a behind-the-scenes powerhouse for India's stock markets—handling demat accounts, trade settlements, e-voting and more for mutual funds, banks and foreign investors.

Even after a quick dip from an intraday high of ₹1,425 on August 11 due to profit booking, analysts are still upbeat about its future.