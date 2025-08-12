VC firm Speciale Invest closes ₹600cr deep tech fund
Speciale Invest, a Chennai-based venture capital firm, just wrapped up its third fund at ₹600 crore—beating its original ₹500 crore goal.
This makes it one of the biggest pre-seed deep tech funds in India right now.
Over the next four years, they're aiming to back 18-20 new startups in fields like space tech, advanced manufacturing, energy, health, and AI.
Fund backed by returning investors
Speciale Invest has been supporting innovative Indian startups since 2018 (think Agnikul Cosmos and ePlane Company).
Managing Partner Vishesh Rajaram says they're all about boosting India's self-reliance in high-tech areas like space and semiconductors.
More than half of this fund's money came from existing investors—a big vote of confidence.
Plus, they've set aside a chunk of the fund to keep helping their portfolio companies as they grow.