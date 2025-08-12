VC firm Speciale Invest closes ₹600cr deep tech fund

Fund backed by returning investors

Speciale Invest has been supporting innovative Indian startups since 2018 (think Agnikul Cosmos and ePlane Company).

Managing Partner Vishesh Rajaram says they're all about boosting India's self-reliance in high-tech areas like space and semiconductors.

More than half of this fund's money came from existing investors—a big vote of confidence.

Plus, they've set aside a chunk of the fund to keep helping their portfolio companies as they grow.