Nikkei 225 hits record high, led by tech stocks

The rally was all about tech. SoftBank Group soared nearly 7% after news of a possible US listing for its PayPay app, while chipmakers Advantest and Lasertec both climbed over 5%. This suggests how much Japan 's market is riding on tech innovation and future growth.

Foreign investors cautious

Even with all this excitement, early August saw foreign investors become net sellers of Japanese stocks and futures for the first time in four months—an indication that they may be staying cautious after recent market swings.

Still, buzz around artificial intelligence companies kept optimism alive despite earlier trade worries easing since April's US tariff announcements.