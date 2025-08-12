Next Article
Nazara board meets today to discuss stock split, bonus shares
Nazara Technologies is set to meet on August 12 to talk about giving out bonus shares or splitting its stock, plus review how it did financially this past quarter.
If approved, this would be Nazara's first-ever stock split and only the second time it hands out bonus shares—the last one was a 1:1 bonus back in 2022.
Nazara's share price has jumped nearly 40% so far in 2025
Nazara's share price has jumped nearly 40% so far in 2025, now sitting close to its 52-week high of ₹1,436—even though growth slowed a bit over the last month.
The official record date for any changes hasn't been set yet.
Whatever the board decides could shape how investors feel about Nazara going forward and marks a pretty big move for the company.