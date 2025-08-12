Indian generative AI startups raise $524 million in 2025 so far

VC interest surges, but global comparison shows India's lag

Venture capital is pouring in too—Elevation Capital alone boosted its AI deals from just a handful to about 15-20 over the last two years, backing firms like Composio and AdoptAI.

Still, India's GenAI scene has some catching up to do; global startups pulled in over $49 billion during the same period.

Plus, Indian startups are working through challenges like finding top AI talent and sharpening their business strategies—but with momentum building fast, the future looks promising.