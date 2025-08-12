Indian generative AI startups raise $524 million in 2025 so far
Indian generative AI startups just hit a big milestone, raising $524 million between January and July 2025—their highest in the last five years and a massive leap from $129 million back in 2021.
This surge comes as more companies turn to AI for smarter automation, with leaders like Fractal Analytics, AtomicWork, and TrueFoundry helping businesses level up their tech game.
VC interest surges, but global comparison shows India's lag
Venture capital is pouring in too—Elevation Capital alone boosted its AI deals from just a handful to about 15-20 over the last two years, backing firms like Composio and AdoptAI.
Still, India's GenAI scene has some catching up to do; global startups pulled in over $49 billion during the same period.
Plus, Indian startups are working through challenges like finding top AI talent and sharpening their business strategies—but with momentum building fast, the future looks promising.