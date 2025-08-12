GPT-5 could disrupt India's IT sector, slow revenue growth

Potential productivity boost and its implications

GPT-5 can boost productivity by up to 40%, which means fewer human coders may be needed—especially in areas like customer service and outsourcing.

While companies could save on staffing costs, major firms like TCS and Infosys will need to rethink how they price their services.

Still, experts believe that after some initial challenges, smarter use of AI like GPT-5 will help Indian IT companies offer more innovative, higher-value services down the line.