Electronics exporters shift focus to Europe, Middle East, Africa
With possible new US tariffs on the horizon, Indian electronics exporters are setting their sights on Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to keep business growing.
While smartphones and some IT products are safe for now, sectors like PCB assemblies could see higher costs.
Industry voices like Sanjay Agarwal say companies are staying proactive and looking at alternative markets.
Shift in focus
India's electronics exports to the US soared by 43.5% this past year, reaching $15.89 billion—mostly thanks to booming smartphone sales (which made up two-thirds of that growth).
But with a potential 50% tariff looming on high-value items like PCB assemblies, exporters are exploring new markets and waiting to see what comes next from the ongoing US trade investigation.