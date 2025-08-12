Electronics exporters shift focus to Europe, Middle East, Africa Business Aug 12, 2025

With possible new US tariffs on the horizon, Indian electronics exporters are setting their sights on Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to keep business growing.

While smartphones and some IT products are safe for now, sectors like PCB assemblies could see higher costs.

Industry voices like Sanjay Agarwal say companies are staying proactive and looking at alternative markets.