Fawad-Vaani's 'Aabeer Gulaal' gets new title, release date

The romantic drama Aabeer Gulaal, starring Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan , will premiere globally on August 29. However, it will not be released in India due to ongoing political tensions between the two countries. The film will be released in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the Middle East. It is directed by Aarti S Bagdi. On Tuesday, a new Instagram page was launched with the new release date and posters.

Release challenges Why 'Aabeer Gulaal' is not releasing in India Originally titled Abir Gulaal, the film was scheduled for a May 9 release in India. However, this plan was disrupted by the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Following this incident, there were calls for a boycott of Pakistani artists working in Indian films, contributing to the decision not to release the film in India. All the songs from the film's album were also released, but are not available in India.

Streaming status No Indian OTT platform has acquired the film A trade insider told Mid-Day that Aabeer Gulaal has not been acquired by any Indian streaming platform. This is unusual in today's digital age, where the sale of streaming rights often brings in huge profits. The film will not have a digital premiere in India either.

Approval process Uncertainty looms over film's release in Pakistan The film's release in Pakistan is also uncertain as it has not received approval from the three provincial censor boards: Central Board of Film Censors, Punjab Film Censor Board, and Sindh Board of Film Censors. Nadeem Mandviwalla, a major distributor in Pakistan, told Mid-Day that a preliminary No Objection Certificate has not been issued yet. Once the NOC arrives, it will go to the censor boards. Recently, Sardaar Ji 3 did good business in Pakistan, so hopes are high.