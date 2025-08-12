Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seek $190k in legal costs Business Aug 12, 2025

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are asking her brother Michael to pay $190,556 in legal costs after his defamation case against them was dismissed.

The dispute started back in 2019, when Bezos accused Michael of leaking private texts and photos to the National Enquirer.

Michael denied it, but sued for defamation—only to have his case thrown out under California's Anti-SLAPP law.