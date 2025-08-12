Next Article
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez seek $190k in legal costs
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are asking her brother Michael to pay $190,556 in legal costs after his defamation case against them was dismissed.
The dispute started back in 2019, when Bezos accused Michael of leaking private texts and photos to the National Enquirer.
Michael denied it, but sued for defamation—only to have his case thrown out under California's Anti-SLAPP law.
Bezos and Sanchez's lawyers slam Michael
Bezos and Sanchez's lawyers say Michael ran a "multi-year campaign of harassment" just to get a payout, highlighting how expensive the case has been (with hourly lawyer rates reaching $1,125).
The couple recently got married in Venice while this family feud continues.