Ford's EV overhaul: Universal platform, cheaper cars
Ford just announced a big change in its electric vehicle game after losing $12 billion and seeing sales slide over the last couple of years.
The new plan? Focus on making EVs that are actually affordable, because high prices and tough competition have been holding them back.
CEO Jim Farley called this Ford's most important manufacturing reboot since the Model T.
Ford's new universal EV platform
Ford's rolling out a Universal EV Platform to build lower-cost electric cars, starting with a midsize four-door pickup in 2027.
They're investing $5 billion—upgrading their Louisville plant and boosting battery production—to cut costs, use fewer parts, and speed up assembly.
EV sales dropped 12% in early 2025
Even though Ford has made some progress overseas, their EV sales (like Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning) dropped 12% in early 2025.
They're also pushing back the launch of their big electric truck to 2028 so they can focus on making this whole EV thing actually profitable.