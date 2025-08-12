Next Article
Poshmark co-founder Manish Chandra steps down as CEO
Big change at Poshmark: Manish Chandra, who co-founded the app back in 2011 and helped it reach 150 million users, is stepping down as CEO.
He's not leaving completely though—Chandra will join the board and called leading Poshmark "the greatest honor of my professional life," thanking users for their support.
Namsun Kim takes over as CEO
Namsun Kim, who's been executive chairman since April and works with Poshmark's parent company Naver, is taking over as CEO.
Kim has already been working closely with Chandra this year to make sure things go smoothly.
This marks a new chapter for Poshmark as it looks to keep growing under fresh leadership.