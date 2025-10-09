'Indian Idol 16': Udit Narayan likely to join as judge

Legendary playback singer Udit Narayan is reportedly in talks to join the judging panel of Indian Idol 16 , as per a report by Zoom/Telly Talk India. The show is set to premiere soon on Sony TV and will also feature Shreya Ghoshal , Vishal Dadlani , and Badshah as judges. Narayan's potential participation would add another layer of star power to an already illustrious panel.

Details 'It's going to be massive news for '90s music fans...' An insider close to the development told the outlet, "If all goes well, Udit ji will be seen on the judges' chair in Indian Idol 16, and it's going to be massive news for 90s music fans." The source also hinted at Narayan's involvement with this year's theme. "Given that this year's theme is 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', could Udit Narayan be stepping in as the fourth judge to enhance the nostalgic theme?"

Background Narayan has previously appeared on 'Indian Idol' Narayan has previously appeared as a guest on Indian Idol in earlier seasons. If he joins the upcoming season, it will mark his return to the judging panel after a long gap. The singer is known for his iconic Bollywood tracks like Jaadu Teri Nazar, Pehla Nasha, and Ek Dilruba Hai.