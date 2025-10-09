Who is 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Kashyap, the SRK-critic Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap stirred things up by telling Shah Rukh Khan to move to his Dubai home, Jannat, instead of staying in India.

On Bollywood Thikana, he said Khan "only takes" from India and questioned the intentions of the wealthy elite, referencing a line from Jawan.

Kashyap's comment—"If your jannat (paradise) is there, go live there. What are you doing in India?"—sparked online backlash, with some accusing him of Islamophobia.