Who is 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Kashyap, the SRK-critic
Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap stirred things up by telling Shah Rukh Khan to move to his Dubai home, Jannat, instead of staying in India.
On Bollywood Thikana, he said Khan "only takes" from India and questioned the intentions of the wealthy elite, referencing a line from Jawan.
Kashyap's comment—"If your jannat (paradise) is there, go live there. What are you doing in India?"—sparked online backlash, with some accusing him of Islamophobia.
Kashyap's past controversies and current career status
Abhinav Kashyap, brother of director Anurag Kashyap, made his mark with Dabangg (2010) but hasn't directed a film since Besharam (2013).
He's known for calling out Bollywood's big names, especially Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, and has previously accused Salman's family of sabotaging careers—a claim Salman has denied.