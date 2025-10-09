Ahaan-Sharvari to begin shooting Ali Abbas Zafar film in March

A source told Pinkvilla, "Ahaan Panday and Sharvari are all set to kick off Ali Abbas Zafar's next in UK, with cameras rolling from March 2026." "With Zafar's meticulous planning and the dream star cast on board, the buzz is already building among fans. From scouting perfect locations to planning every scene with precision and music-seatings already done, the excitement is palpable."

Collaboration

'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,' 'Sultan' director's 5th collaboration with YRF

The untitled film will be the fifth collaboration between Zafar and producer Aditya Chopra. Their previous projects include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Panday's debut in Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda was well-received, while Sharvari has been steadily rising after her performances in Maharaj and Munjya. Both actors are also YRF finds. This new project is expected to be a unique mix of action and romance that could become one of the most anticipated releases.