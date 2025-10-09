Rajat Bedi clears air on Rakesh Roshan controversy
Actor Rajat Bedi says his recent comments about director Rakesh Roshan were misunderstood and misquoted during an interview with Mukesh Khanna.
"Whatever Mukesh ji did was wrong," Bedi shared, explaining he simply mentioned not being invited to Koi Mil Gaya's promotions and didn't mean to criticize Roshan.
Bedi explains he moved to Canada for personal reasons
Bedi, known for Koi Mil Gaya (2003) and The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025), moved to Canada after feeling dissatisfied with his career—not because of any personal conflict with Roshan.
He clarified that being left out of the film's promotions was disappointing, but he still respects Roshan as a director.
'There's no bad blood between us'
Bedi pointed out that Khanna used his words out of context for online views.
He emphasized that he saw Roshan just a week before the interview and there's no bad blood between them.
Any negative impression was just a misunderstanding—he holds Roshan in high regard.