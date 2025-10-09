'Homebound' star Vishal Jethwa gushes about 'Saiyaara's 'natural' Aneet Padda

Vishal Jethwa, who recently starred in the critically acclaimed film Homebound, has praised his Salaam Venky co-star Aneet Padda. Speaking to Times of India, he said that he always knew that the Saiyaara ﻿star would do well in her career. "When I met her, I thought I wouldn't be surprised when she would do a good job on screen. I wasn't going to be surprised, but she still surprised me."

Acting prowess 'She would cry without glycerin,' says Jethwa Jethwa further added, "I was so sure that she would do well because she has a good sense of performance. She is a natural." He also revealed, "On the sets, we had to do a few emotional scenes, and she would cry without glycerin in every shot." "Also, in the moments where she had to feel, she would really touch those emotions."

Admiration He also lauded her intelligence and beauty Jethwa also spoke about Padda's intelligence and beauty. "Even when I used to hear her in interviews during the Salaam Venky promotions, I realized how intelligent she was and she looks so beautiful." "She has entered the industry at the right time." Both actors have been receiving widespread acclaim for their performances in their recent films.