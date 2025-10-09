Krithi Shetty leads Velvette's comeback with RCPL
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has relaunched Velvette, a well-loved personal care brand in Tamil Nadu, teaming up with the CK Rajkumar family.
The new lineup was recently revealed, with actor Krithi Shetty stepping in as brand ambassador.
RCPL's T Krishnakumar called Velvette a "reflection of Tamil Nadu's ethos," highlighting the Rajkumar family's legacy.
New lineup includes soaps, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels
The refreshed Velvette range covers soaps, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders. Everything's made with Aqualoc Technology for longer-lasting moisture.
The soaps feature avocado butter and Vitamin E, while the hair care products promise lightweight hydration and easy manageability.
The relaunch blends Velvette's heritage with modern formulas to fit today's needs.