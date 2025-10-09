Krithi Shetty leads Velvette's comeback with RCPL Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has relaunched Velvette, a well-loved personal care brand in Tamil Nadu, teaming up with the CK Rajkumar family.

The new lineup was recently revealed, with actor Krithi Shetty stepping in as brand ambassador.

RCPL's T Krishnakumar called Velvette a "reflection of Tamil Nadu's ethos," highlighting the Rajkumar family's legacy.