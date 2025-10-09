Sudeep thanks DK Shivakumar for lifting 'Bigg Boss' seal
What's the story
Kichcha Sudeep, the host of Bigg Boss Kannada 12, has thanked Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for his timely intervention in lifting the seal on the reality show's filming location. The Bengaluru South District Authorities had sealed Vels Studio (Jollywood) in Bidadi Industrial Area earlier, after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) ordered it for non-compliance with environmental norms.
Social media post
'Truly appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call'
Sudeep took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude. He wrote, "I sincerely thank Hon. @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support." "Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances." "I truly appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts. #BBK12 is here to stay."
Official statements
The studio violated Air and Water Act rules
Shivakumar had earlier directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises. He said, "While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by KSPCB." SS Lingaraju, Member Secretary of KSPCB, had told ANI earlier that the board didn't know about BB, and that Vels Studio didn't have actual consent for operation as per the Air Act and Water Act rules.
Non-compliance details
Studio didn't have actual consent for operation, says official
Lingaraju further elaborated on the non-compliance issues. He said, "They don't have consent to operate. They run some amusement park, there are some hotel rooms and some STP of 250 KLD which is not in operation and some solid waste management is not in according to the norms of PCB." "They didn't apply for the consent to operate, that is a mandatory thing under Air Act and Water Act."