Sudeep thanks DK Shivakumar for lifting 'Bigg Boss' seal 

Kichcha Sudeep , the host of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 , has thanked Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for his timely intervention in lifting the seal on the reality show's filming location. The Bengaluru South District Authorities had sealed Vels Studio (Jollywood) in Bidadi Industrial Area earlier, after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) ordered it for non-compliance with environmental norms.

Social media post 'Truly appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call' Sudeep took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude. He wrote, "I sincerely thank Hon. @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support." "Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances." "I truly appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts. #BBK12 is here to stay."

Official statements The studio violated Air and Water Act rules Shivakumar had earlier directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises. He said, "While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by KSPCB." SS Lingaraju, Member Secretary of KSPCB, had told ANI earlier that the board didn't know about BB, and that Vels Studio didn't have actual consent for operation as per the Air Act and Water Act rules.