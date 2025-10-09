'Kantara: Chapter 1' beats 'Coolie,' eyes 'Saiyaara's record

Box office battle

'Kantara: Chapter 1' eyes ₹700 crore mark

The next challenge for Kantara: Chapter 1 is to give tough competition to Chhaava's collection, which earned a whopping ₹716.91 crore during its theatrical run. This will be a daunting task for the Shetty starrer, but if it continues its current pace, it might just achieve this feat too! The film has been breaking records since its release and shows no signs of slowing down.