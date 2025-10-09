'Kantara: Chapter 1' beats 'Coolie,' eyes 'Saiyaara's record
What's the story
The Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is on the verge of becoming the second-highest Indian grosser at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk, with a current total of ₹348 crore, across all versions, Shetty's film has surpassed Rajinikanth's Coolie (₹337.6 crore) and is on the way to beat Saiyaara (₹398.8 crore). Kantara: Chapter 1 will soon cross the ₹400cr mark in the domestic market alone!
Box office battle
'Kantara: Chapter 1' eyes ₹700 crore mark
The next challenge for Kantara: Chapter 1 is to give tough competition to Chhaava's collection, which earned a whopping ₹716.91 crore during its theatrical run. This will be a daunting task for the Shetty starrer, but if it continues its current pace, it might just achieve this feat too! The film has been breaking records since its release and shows no signs of slowing down.
Critical reception
Critical acclaim bolsters box office performance
Apart from its box office success, Kantara: Chapter 1 has also been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is being hailed as a "global phenomenon" and a "raw, divine, and utterly captivating work of art." It features an ensemble cast including Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.