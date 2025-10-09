Bhagyashree's 'Bijuria' remix dance sets Karva Chauth celebrations on fire

Who is Bhagyashree?

Famous for her debut in Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree has been a familiar face since the late '80s.

She's married to Himalaya Dassani, and both her kids, Abhimanyu and Avantika, have followed her into acting.

Bhagyashree herself made a comeback with films like Thalaivii and Radhe Shyam, showing that her love for the screen is still going strong.