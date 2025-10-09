Next Article
Bhagyashree's 'Bijuria' remix dance sets Karva Chauth celebrations on fire
Entertainment
Bhagyashree, the beloved Bollywood star, kicked off Karva Chauth 2025 with a cheerful dance to the remix of Sonu Nigam's classic "Bijuria."
The viral video shows her and actor Sheeba, along with friends, dressed in vibrant traditional outfits and having a blast.
Their moves—and even a surprise dog cameo—brought extra joy to the celebration.
Who is Bhagyashree?
Famous for her debut in Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree has been a familiar face since the late '80s.
She's married to Himalaya Dassani, and both her kids, Abhimanyu and Avantika, have followed her into acting.
Bhagyashree herself made a comeback with films like Thalaivii and Radhe Shyam, showing that her love for the screen is still going strong.