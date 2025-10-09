Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli to unveil 'SSMB29' title on this date?

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead. Earlier, it was announced that the official title of the film would be revealed in November 2025. A report suggests November 16, 2025, as the date, but an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Title reveal Title to carry a city name? A report by Aakashavaani suggests that the title of SSMB29 will be revealed on November 16 this year. However, nothing is for sure till now. The film had previously been in the news for speculations about its title. Despite being a global jungle adventure, reports suggest that the makers are considering a city name as the title.

Title speculation Speculated titles for 'SSMB29' While no official confirmation has been made, speculations suggest that the movie's title could be Varanasi. Other rumored titles include Globetrotter and Gen63. The official title will only be confirmed next month. Meanwhile, SSMB29 is expected to feature a high-energy folk-style dance number with Babu and Chopra Jonas, choreographed by Raju Sundaram.

Film details More about the plot of 'SSMB29' The report also states that Rajamouli has planned two more major songs and massive fight sequences for SSMB29. The film is said to be a globe-trotting journey through the jungle, with Babu playing a rugged explorer inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore. But again, we don't have any official confirmation about the plot.

Release details Tentative release date of 'SSMB29' The magnum opus by the Baahubali director is expected to be made on a massive budget of ₹900-1,000 crore. Initially, the film was speculated to be released as a two-part series, as filming is expected to extend till 2026. However, the makers have since reconsidered and are now likely to release it as a single venture, with a tentative release date in 2027.