'Frankenstein': Guillermo del Toro's horror coming to Netflix
Guillermo del Toro's new take on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will be available in select US theaters from October 17, and it starts streaming everywhere on Netflix from November 17.
Oscar Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein, and Jacob Elordi takes on the Creature. The cast also includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, Felix Kammerer, and Lars Mikkelsen.
How to watch the film
The film will have a limited theatrical release in the US, then drop globally on Netflix—so you can stream it at home this November.
What do early reviews say?
Early reviews out of Venice call the movie visually stunning and packed with emotion, especially praising Elordi's performance.
The film's Gothic vibe is shaped by cinematographer Dan Laustsen and composer Alexandre Desplat, while del Toro adds his own Latin American, Catholic spin to the classic story.