'Frankenstein': Guillermo del Toro's horror coming to Netflix Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Guillermo del Toro's new take on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will be available in select US theaters from October 17, and it starts streaming everywhere on Netflix from November 17.

Oscar Isaac plays Victor Frankenstein, and Jacob Elordi takes on the Creature. The cast also includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, Felix Kammerer, and Lars Mikkelsen.