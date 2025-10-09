Next Article
'Stranger Things' S05 is Netflix's priciest show: Cost of episodes
Stranger Things is wrapping up with its biggest season yet—literally.
The final chapter drops in three parts this year: November 26, December 25, and December 31.
With eight episodes costing up to $60 million each, the total budget hits a wild $480 million, making this Netflix's priciest show ever.
Budget goes into epic showdown against Vecna
This season's budget rivals even The Rings of Power, and it's all going into an epic showdown in Hawkins against Vecna—something fans have been waiting for since the end of Season 4 in 2022.
The Duffer Brothers want to make sure the ending lives up to the hype.