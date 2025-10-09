'Cried every day...': Victoria Beckham details fashion empire struggle 

Victoria Beckham , the 51-year-old fashion entrepreneur and former Spice Girl, has opened up about her struggles in a new three-part documentary series on Netflix . The series, titled Victoria Beckham, was released on Thursday and reveals the ups and downs of her life. From her pop career to family life, financial troubles in her fashion business to preparing for a big show at Paris Fashion Week -Beckham covers it all.

Early challenges From being an 'uncool kid' to a Spice Girl In the documentary, Beckham reveals that she was bullied in school and felt like "that uncool kid" who didn't fit in. She admits to having an eating disorder but never spoke about it publicly. Despite these struggles, she credits her Spice Girls bandmates for making her "feel good enough" about being herself. "I tell Harper every day, be who you are," she says, referring to her daughter Harper.

Career shift Financial struggles surrounding Victoria Beckham Ltd After moving to the US, Beckham decided to pursue a career in fashion. However, she faced skepticism from the industry. Vogue's Anna Wintour said she thought Beckham's fashion aspirations were "a hobby." Beckham revealed that at one point her firm was "tens of millions in the red" and she "almost lost everything." "I used to cry before I went to work every day because I felt like a firefighter." However, she persevered, and her brand Victoria Beckham Ltd saw growth.

Family dynamics Relationship with son Brooklyn The documentary also touches on Beckham's family life, including her relationship with her eldest son Brooklyn. He also shows up here and there. Recently, there have been rumors of a feud between Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and the rest of the family. However, the series doesn't address these speculations. Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola (30) notably missed Beckham's husband, David Beckham's 50th birthday party in Miami this year.