Amaal's 'abandoned' allegations: Anu Malik says 'lie told 1,000 times...'

Music composer Anu Malik has finally broken his silence on the recent allegations made by his nephew, composer-singer Amaal Mallik. Controversy first struck in July when Amaal accused Anu of sabotaging his father Daboo Malik's career out of jealousy. He also alleged that Malik had "abandoned" him during the 2005 Mumbai floods. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Malik has responded to these allegations.

Anu's response 'One can't waste energy reacting to everything' Malik said, "A lie told 1,000 times will never become the truth. One can't waste energy reacting to everything." He added, "My father (composer Sardar Malik) always told me never allow poison to churn in your mind. If you do you'll never be a good composer." "People may hurt you but they can't take away your talent that's yours." "I sit at my piano make a new tune and that's my answer to the world."

Work priority Composer shares details of upcoming project Despite the ongoing family controversy, Malik has chosen to focus on his work. The 64-year-old composer is currently working on tracks for an upcoming romantic film. He described the project as a "beautiful, tender story about a girl who has to choose between love and fame." "The director told me, 'I want songs that will stand the test of time.' That's how it all began," he shared.