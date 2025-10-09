'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal Chudasama becomes new captain
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has a new captain. According to BiggBoss_Tak, Nehal Chudasama has taken over the reins from Farrhana Bhatt, who had previously held the position twice. For context, Bhatt was only voted in as the captain once, but after a heated fight, Bigg Boss decided to suspend last week's captaincy task, and she continued to serve as the leader of the house.
Controversial victory
Chudasama won the captaincy task via a democratic vote
Chudasama emerged victorious in the captaincy task after a democratic vote, defeating Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha. While some housemates were reportedly unhappy with her win, Bhatt was seen supporting her best friend. The new captaincy comes as a surprise, since until last week, more than half the house was at odds with Chudasama.
Twitter Post
Reportedly, Chudasama is the new captain
Nehal Chudasama is the new captain of #BiggBoss19 house, elected via democracy, she got the majority of votes from the contestant.— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 8, 2025
Task details
Contestants vie for captaincy in weekly episode
The captaincy task in Bigg Boss 19 is one of the most anticipated events each week. A promo for the upcoming episode showed contestants competing fiercely for the chance to become the captain, which gives them power, safety, and control over the house. Meanwhile, fans can watch new episodes on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Captaincy ki race ke liye gharwaale hai ready on the track, dekhte hai kaun karega kis par attack! 👀— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 9, 2025
Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.
Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrDIIHpic.twitter.com/Wx7QeTKctc