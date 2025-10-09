'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal Chudasama becomes new captain

'BB19' has a new captain this week

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has a new captain. According to BiggBoss_Tak, Nehal Chudasama has taken over the reins from Farrhana Bhatt, who had previously held the position twice. For context, Bhatt was only voted in as the captain once, but after a heated fight, Bigg Boss decided to suspend last week's captaincy task, and she continued to serve as the leader of the house.