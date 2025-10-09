Shefali Shah to play Jijabai in Rishab Shetty's 'Shivaji Maharaj'
What's the story
Shefali Shah, known for her performances in Delhi Crime and Jalsa, has been roped in to play Jijabai in the upcoming historical drama Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, according to Times of India. The film stars Kantara actor Rishab Shetty as the Maratha warrior king. A source close to the development said that Shah's role is expected to bring emotional depth to the film.
Casting details
Mrunal Thakur is being considered for the female lead
The source told the outlet that the makers have an actor in mind for the role of the female lead. "They are considering Mrunal Thakur to play the female lead; however, it is too early to confirm." "She is a frontrunner at the moment." The film has been generating buzz due to its star-studded cast and historical significance.
Career insights
Shah on how OTT changed her career
Meanwhile, Shah said in an earlier interview how OTT platforms have positively impacted her career. She said, "OTT changed it for me; Delhi Crime really changed things for me." The actor mentioned that she did six projects in a year after the pandemic, which was a pleasant surprise. However, she also noted that despite gaining respect and credibility from these projects, it didn't immediately translate into more work opportunities.