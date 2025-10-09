'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal questions Abhishek-Ashnoor's friendship; Neelam quits cooking Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 just got messier as Amaal Mallik called out Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's friendship, saying it seemed "fake."

This came right after Neelam Giri stepped down from cooking duties, so Abhishek and Ashnoor stepped in, only for Amaal (with Neelam's support) to question if their bond was real.

The tension follows last week's argument between Amaal and Abhishek.