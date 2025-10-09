Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal questions Abhishek-Ashnoor's friendship; Neelam quits cooking
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19 just got messier as Amaal Mallik called out Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's friendship, saying it seemed "fake."
This came right after Neelam Giri stepped down from cooking duties, so Abhishek and Ashnoor stepped in, only for Amaal (with Neelam's support) to question if their bond was real.
The tension follows last week's argument between Amaal and Abhishek.
Meanwhile, Malti read everyone's palms
While all this was going down, housemates kept busy with new tasks—Malti Chahar tackled the ration challenge with Tanya Mittal cheering her on.
During a palm reading session, Malti called Zeishan Qadri negative but praised Gaurav Khanna for his emotional strength.
All in all, the house is buzzing with shifting friendships and strategies.