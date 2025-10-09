Jimmy Kimmel reveals he feared show was over after suspension
What's the story
Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, recently revealed that he thought his show was finished after ABC suspended it. Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, he said, "A list of demands was presented to me, and I was not going to go along with any of them." "And it's like, well, I guess we're done. I said to my wife... It's over."
Controversy
Kimmel's Charlie Kirk comments sparked FCC warning to TV stations
Kimmel's remarks about political activist Charlie Kirk's killing were "intentionally and maliciously mischaracterized" by the political right, he said. His comments led FCC head Brendan Carr to warn TV stations to drop the show or risk regulatory action. Despite this, Kimmel didn't reveal whether he would continue hosting the show after his contract expires in May.
Response
'Truthful and honest monologue'
In response to the backlash, Kimmel said he saw the reaction to Kirk's death as "distortion on the part of some right-wing media networks." He didn't script his monologue on his return night, saying it had to be "truthful" and "honest." Despite support from fans and other late-night hosts, Kimmel acknowledged that the economics for his format are declining due to streaming platforms and changing viewership.
Admiration
Kimmel praises Disney's Dana Walden amid succession speculation
When asked who should succeed Bob Iger as CEO at Disney, Kimmel said it would be "very foolish for me to answer that question." However, he expressed admiration for Disney's TV chief Dana Walden, noting her support during the show's suspension. "I ruined Dana's weekend with nonstop phone calls," Kimmel said. "But I don't think the result would have been as positive if I hadn't talked to Dana as much as I did."