Amitabh Bachchan to narrate Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur'?
What's the story
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will lend his voice as a narrator in the much-anticipated movie 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar. The news was revealed during the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, featuring Akhtar and his father, legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar. During the episode, Bachchan inquired about 120 Bahadur, and Akhtar responded by sharing details of the Battle of Rezang La and the courageous soldiers who stood against Chinese forces.
Special request
Akhtar requested Bachchan to narrate the opening
During the KBC episode, Akhtar requested Bachchan to narrate the opening sequence of their film. He said, "Our film begins with a narrator's voice that explains what exactly happened during Rezang La." "If you could please be the narrator for our opening, it would be an honor." Big B agreed to this proposal.
Film details
More about '120 Bahadur'
The film, directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios, and Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025. It has been shot in Ladakh's breathtaking landscapes and is based on the real-life events of the 1962 India-China war. Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the film.