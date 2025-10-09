'Baahubali' producer clears air on Hrithik, Jason Momoa casting rumors
The upcoming film Baahubali: The Epic has once again given rise to speculation about the movie's original casting choices. In a recent interview with Gulte Pro, producer Shobu Yarlagadda addressed these rumors, particularly those surrounding Hrithik Roshan and Jason Momoa. He clarified, "Online there is chatter that we asked Hrithik Roshan for the Prabhas Baahubali role. That was never the case."
Yarlagadda also spoke about Momoa's potential involvement in the film. "Jason Momoa for Bhallaladeva, that was a thought, and we tried to approach him, but then we found Rana (Daggubati)." "We did put in some effort. We tried reaching out to their agent and sent them the script." The Epic is a re-edited and remastered version of SS Rajamouli's two-part saga Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).
Yarlagadda also clarified the rumors about late actor Srihari's involvement in Baahubali. He said, "I don't think so. Sathyaraj garu was first considered. Maybe Srihari garu's name came in passing, but he was never approached." The movie is set to be released on October 31, 2025, and stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, and Sathyaraj.