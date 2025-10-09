'Baahubali' producer clears air on Hrithik, Jason Momoa casting rumors

Casting details

Momoa was approached for Bhallaladeva role

Yarlagadda also spoke about Momoa's potential involvement in the film. "Jason Momoa for Bhallaladeva, that was a thought, and we tried to approach him, but then we found Rana (Daggubati)." "We did put in some effort. We tried reaching out to their agent and sent them the script." The Epic is a re-edited and remastered version of SS Rajamouli's two-part saga Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).