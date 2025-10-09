Vinay Rajkumar's 'Andondittu Kaala' heads to OTT: Details here Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Vinay Rajkumar's latest Kannada film, Andondittu Kaala, is a nostalgic romantic drama set in the 1990s. After its theatrical release on August 29, it's now set to stream on Sun NXT from October 17.

The movie is directed by first-timer Keerthi Krishnappa and features Aditi Prabhudeva and Nisha Ravikrishnan.