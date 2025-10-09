Next Article
Vinay Rajkumar's 'Andondittu Kaala' heads to OTT: Details here
Entertainment
Vinay Rajkumar's latest Kannada film, Andondittu Kaala, is a nostalgic romantic drama set in the 1990s. After its theatrical release on August 29, it's now set to stream on Sun NXT from October 17.
The movie is directed by first-timer Keerthi Krishnappa and features Aditi Prabhudeva and Nisha Ravikrishnan.
This is what the film is about
Inspired by Krishnappa's own life, the film follows Kumara, a boy growing up in Karnataka with big dreams of making movies.
It's all about 1990s vibes, friendships, first loves, and the simple joys of childhood—basically a love letter to old-school cinema.
How did it fare?
Reviews have been mixed so far. While some praise its take on childhood nostalgia, others found it slow.
The box office run was quiet.