'Bigg Boss Tamil 9' premiere: Dual house, 1st fight, nominations
Bigg Boss Tamil is back for its ninth season in October 2024, with Vijay Sethupathi hosting and a fresh twist—a dual-house setup: Super Deluxe (Blue) and Normal House (Red).
The season started with tension as VJ Paaru got into a heated debate over cleaning duties with Subiksha, Ramya, and Viyana in the Super Deluxe area.
Frustrated, Paaru stopped doing chores and left the zone early on.
Highlights from season premiere
This season already feels unpredictable. The early clash hints at strong personalities and house politics shaping up fast—especially with some contestants taking charge of tasks.
Plus, the first nominations saw Diwakar and Aghori Kalaiyarasan at risk of eviction alongside others, setting up what looks like a high-stakes ride for viewers on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.