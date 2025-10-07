Jimmy Kimmel beats Trump in popularity after cancellation

In a surprising turn of events, popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel has emerged more popular than US President Donald Trump . This revelation comes from a recent poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov. The survey asked 1,656 adults in the US about their views on Kimmel and Trump. It found that 44% of respondents viewed Kimmel favorably while only 41% had an unfavorable opinion of him. This means Kimmel's net favorability is +3. And, 15% were undecided.

Poll results Trump's net favorability at -13 The same poll found that Trump had a net favorability of -13. While 41% of respondents viewed him favorably, 54% had an unfavorable opinion, and 5% were undecided. This left Trump with a 16-point deficit in popularity compared to Kimmel. The survey was conducted between September 26 and September 29.

Show controversy Kimmel's suspension sparked protests Kimmel's temporary suspension from ABC in September had sparked protests and free-speech concerns. The move came after he criticized Trump's administration's response to the killing of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. FCC Chair Brendan Carr, a Trump loyalist, had threatened to revoke ABC affiliates' broadcast licenses unless they took action against Kimmel. However, he was reinstated six days later after industry peers credited those who boycotted Disney for it.