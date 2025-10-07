'Vogue' bans fur across all its publications

Condé Nast, the parent company of Vogue , has announced a ban on "new animal fur in editorial content or advertising" across all its titles. This includes other popular magazines like The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and GQ. The decision is part of the company's updated guidelines, which allow for "defined exceptions, including byproducts of subsistence and indigenous practices."

Industry impact A significant step for animal rights The ban on animal fur in Vogue and other Condé Nast publications is a significant step in the fashion industry's move away from what many believe to be unethical practices. The change comes after years of declining popularity for fur, with brands like Canada Goose, Gucci, Versace, Prada, Neiman Marcus, and Michael Kors announcing plans to stop selling this product.

Activism influence The change was influenced by a campaign by CAFT The decision to stop including animal fur in its publications was influenced by a nine-month-long campaign by the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT). The campaign involved protests outside Vogue editors' homes and demonstrations at magazine events in London and New York. CAFT announced Condé Nast's policy change on Sunday, marking a significant victory for animal rights activists.