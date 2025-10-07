When will Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' release?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has hit a roadblock due to a leg injury suffered by Sesh. The production of the film has been put on hold as the actor continues his recovery. This delay will push back its Christmas 2025 release date, reported Gulte. The decision reflects a commitment to both actor safety and the quality of the film's complex action sequences.
Production delay
Release date announcement awaited
The report further states that some crucial high-intensity action sequences, which are integral to the film's storyline, are still pending. These scenes require peak physical performance from Sesh and the makers have decided to wait until he is fully fit for them. An official statement regarding the new release date is awaited.
Directorial debut
More about 'Dacoit'
Dacoit marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role as Inspector Swamy, who is caught between the emotionally charged, revenge-seeking couple. Earlier, Shruti Haasan was supposed to play the female lead, but she left due to an uncomfortable work environment and repeated delays in the filming schedule.