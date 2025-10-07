'Very disturbing': Ashnoor Kaur's parents on 'BB19' emotional episode

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur's parents have defended their daughter after host Salman Khan called her "arrogant" in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Speaking to Telly Talk India, they expressed their views on the emotional episode and Kaur's performance on the reality show. Her mother said she cried a lot during the episode, calling it "very disturbing."

Emotional reaction Kaur's mother on how she felt during the episode Kaur's mother said, "I think the third time I got the jab, I cried bahut zyada." "This has happened once or twice before, but before I used to be convinced that Ashnoor is a strong girl." "And I used to tell him, 'Don't come to me, I can't talk, i can't stop crying', so that was a very disturbing episode for me."

Parental defense What her father said about Khan's 'arrogant' comment When asked about Khan's comment, Kaur's father said, "Salman being Salman, he has a right to his opinion but at the same time Ashnoor's fans know who Ashnoor is." "If someone asks me who Ashnoor is, she is my daughter, and I don't have to give any other introduction for Ashnoor and we leave it at that."

Friendship praise On Kaur-Abhishek's bond Kaur and fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj have a close bond on the show, and fans have dubbed them "Abhinoor." Her parents said they look "cute and fresh" together and share an "organic and lovely" friendship. They added, "Ek dusre ke liye vo khade hain, which is very good because kisko life mein friends nahi chahiye?"