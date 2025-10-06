New duo alert: Sharvari, Ahaan lead YRF's action romance

Wagh made her acting debut in 2021 with Kabir Khan 's Bunty Aur Babli 2, sharing screen space with Rani Mukerji , Saif Ali Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Despite mixed reviews for the film, she received praise for her performance. She is now gearing up for Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. She also has an Imtiaz Ali directorial in the pipeline.

Career progression

About Panday, Zafar

Panday, who debuted with Saiyaara in July 2025, is gearing up for his second project. His debut film was a massive box office success, earning him praise from fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, Zafar is known for his directorial work in films such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. However, there has been no official confirmation about the untitled action-romance film yet.