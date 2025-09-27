LOADING...
'Indian Idol 16' to air next month

'Indian Idol 16' promo: Find out premiere date, theme, more

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 27, 2025
04:04 pm
What's the story

Sony Entertainment Television has unveiled the first promo for the upcoming season of Indian Idol, which will have the theme, Yaadon Ki Playlist. The show is set to premiere on October 18, 2025, at 8:00pm on SET TV and Sony LIV. This season seeks to fuse nostalgia with new talent by presenting timeless classics reimagined with modern interpretations.

Judges

Meet the judges of 'Indian Idol 16'

The judging panel for Indian Idol 16 will feature three renowned music personalities, Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah. Their diverse expertise will help mentor contestants as they reinvent classic hits with a modern touch. Dadhlani is known for his contemporary style, Ghoshal for her mellow classical music, and Badshah is the rap king of Indian music.

Twitter Post

See the promo here

Legacy

More about the show

Since its launch in 2004, Indian Idol has become one of India's most cherished singing reality shows. The show has paved the way for the careers of artists like Abhijeet Sawant, Neha Kakkar, Meiyang Chang, and Rahul Vaidya. Last season was won by Manasi Ghosh, who took home a trophy and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.