'Indian Idol 16' promo: Find out premiere date, theme, more

The judging panel for Indian Idol 16 will feature three renowned music personalities, Vishal Dadlani , Shreya Ghoshal , and Badshah . Their diverse expertise will help mentor contestants as they reinvent classic hits with a modern touch. Dadhlani is known for his contemporary style, Ghoshal for her mellow classical music, and Badshah is the rap king of Indian music.

Legacy

More about the show

Since its launch in 2004, Indian Idol has become one of India's most cherished singing reality shows. The show has paved the way for the careers of artists like Abhijeet Sawant, Neha Kakkar, Meiyang Chang, and Rahul Vaidya. Last season was won by Manasi Ghosh, who took home a trophy and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.