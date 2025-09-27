Our family's biggest hit: Mahesh Bhatt lauds Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Family dynamics

'I keep giving him the feeling of not having arrived'

Despite the massive success, Bhatt continues to keep Suri grounded. He said, "He's my sister's son, and he's a completely self-made boy. But I keep giving him the feeling of not having arrived." "I remind him that we might make a hit or two, but we will most definitely make flops." The film starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles.