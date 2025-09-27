Our family's biggest hit: Mahesh Bhatt lauds Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently praised his nephew, director Mohit Suri, for the success of his film Saiyaara. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Bhatt said, "It makes me so happy. Simba's roar has outdone Mufasa's. Nobody in our family has ever delivered a hit this huge." The romantic musical broke several box office records after its release in July and was credited with reviving Bollywood's golden age of romance.
Family dynamics
'I keep giving him the feeling of not having arrived'
Despite the massive success, Bhatt continues to keep Suri grounded. He said, "He's my sister's son, and he's a completely self-made boy. But I keep giving him the feeling of not having arrived." "I remind him that we might make a hit or two, but we will most definitely make flops." The film starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles.
Film legacy
Bhatt on 'Saiyaara's' comparisons with 'Aashiqui'
Bhatt had earlier spoken about the comparisons between Saiyaara and his iconic film Aashiqui. He said that every generation has a love story that defines it, and while Aashiqui was made with purity, Saiyaara is today's defining romantic film. The film reportedly earned ₹570 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year.