Jr NTR's 'Devara' getting sequel; makers announce it in style

Telugu cinema's action drama Devara is getting a sequel, the makers announced on Saturday. Titled Devara 2, the film will reportedly see Jr NTR return in dual roles as father and son. The original movie, directed by Koratala Siva, was released on September 27 last year. It became a box-office success while establishing Siva as a top storyteller in Telugu cinema.

Announcement details Makers revealed sequel in cryptic yet celebratory post To mark the first anniversary of Devara, the production team shared a cryptic yet celebratory post on social media. The message read, "It's been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast, and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA." "Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2."

Twitter Post 'Man of Masses' It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast… and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA 🌊



Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget 🔥



Now gear up for #Devara2 ❤️‍🔥



Man of Masses @tarak9999

A #KoratalaSiva… pic.twitter.com/yi0fBsaImI — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 27, 2025

Sequel expectations 'Devara' ended on cliffhanger, left fans wanting more The original film ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager for a resolution. Both NTR and Siva had hinted at a sequel being inevitable, and now the makers have confirmed it. The first movie also marked the Telugu debuts of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, alongside veterans such as Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma.