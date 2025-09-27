'The Paradise': See Mohan Babu's villain avatar as Shikanja Maalik

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has been revealed as the main antagonist, Shikanja Maalik, in Nani 's upcoming film The Paradise. The first-look poster was released on Saturday, generating excitement ahead of the worldwide release on March 26, 2026. In the chilling avatar, he is seen with bloodied hands and a lit cigar, hinting at his antagonist role.

Social media 'The Dark Lord of cinema...' The movie's official handle shared the poster and amplified the reveal. They wrote, "Naam hai Shikanja Maalik. The Dark Lord of cinema rises again." "Bringing back the legendary @themohanbabu Garu as Shikanja Maalik in #TheParadise to reclaim the peak of villainism." The film is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri's SLV Cinemas. Meanwhile, Nani wrote on X, "There are great heroes and there are great villains. He is that and this and a lot more."

Actor's commitment Lakshmi Manchu earlier confirmed her father's role Babu's daughter, Lakshmi Manchu, earlier confirmed his role in The Paradise. She praised his discipline and dedication, saying he has been working out regularly for the physically demanding part. "Whether it's a debut director or a seasoned filmmaker, his passion and commitment remain unchanged," she added. The movie also stars Raghav Juyal in a pivotal role and will be released in eight languages.