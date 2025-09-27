Saif Ali Khan gets candid about early career struggles

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his early struggles in the film industry. Despite hailing from a prominent family, he faced several challenges, including financial responsibilities and secondary roles. In an interview with Esquire India, Khan revealed that he was paid ₹1,000 per week during his initial days and had to kiss a producer's cheek 10 times for the money!

Early struggles Financial obligations and challenges in early career Khan, who married Amrita Singh at 21 and became a father by 25, said he had real financial obligations from the start. "People would say, you're lucky you've got so many chances." "But it wasn't that I was getting the best movies in town and being cast as the main lead." "I'd done second lead, third lead...There were a couple of films that were decent, that kept one afloat. But then there came a time when they were very bad."

Career journey 'Net practice' phase and reflections on career Khan referred to the 1990s as his "net practice" phase, a decade of learning through trial and error. To reflect on his journey, he recently watched every movie from the first 20 years of his career on YouTube. He said, "I probably did have it easy, but I mean, of course, I thought it was very hard for me." "We didn't have the family background that empowered us to be a certain kind of movie star."