'Bhagwat': Arshad Warsi-Jitendra Kumar unite for ZEE5's crime thriller
What's the story
The crime thriller Bhagwat, starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, will premiere soon on ZEE5. The streaming platform announced the film on social media, sharing the first-look poster of the film. The caption read: "And we thought all the plot twists of 2025 were over, but the biggest one is here... Bhagwat is coming to blow your mind. Inspired by true events.#Bhagwat coming soon, only on #ZEE5 #BhagwatOnZEE5."
Plot
Story of 'Bhagwat'
Bhagwat follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Warsi), who is assigned to investigate a missing woman's case. However, the investigation soon leads him into a dark web of deceit and hidden secrets. Amid this suspenseful backdrop, a delicate romance blossoms between Meera and Sameer (Kumar), a professor. The film promises an engaging narrative filled with suspense and high-stakes drama.
Director's statement
Release date and more
Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5, said Bhagwat is a "powerful reflection" of the platform's vision. She added, "Arshad Warsi brings remarkable depth and nuance to his character, while Jitendra Kumar breaks new ground in a compelling avatar that is sure to surprise the viewers." The film is directed by Akshay Shere and produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios & Dog 'n' Bone Pictures.