The film will release on ZEE5

'Bhagwat': Arshad Warsi-Jitendra Kumar unite for ZEE5's crime thriller

By Isha Sharma 02:47 pm Sep 27, 202502:47 pm

What's the story

The crime thriller Bhagwat, starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, will premiere soon on ZEE5. The streaming platform announced the film on social media, sharing the first-look poster of the film. The caption read: "And we thought all the plot twists of 2025 were over, but the biggest one is here... Bhagwat is coming to blow your mind. Inspired by true events.#Bhagwat coming soon, only on #ZEE5 #BhagwatOnZEE5."