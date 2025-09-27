LOADING...
'Bhagwat': Arshad Warsi-Jitendra Kumar unite for ZEE5's crime thriller
By Isha Sharma
Sep 27, 2025
02:47 pm
The crime thriller Bhagwat, starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, will premiere soon on ZEE5. The streaming platform announced the film on social media, sharing the first-look poster of the film. The caption read: "And we thought all the plot twists of 2025 were over, but the biggest one is here... Bhagwat is coming to blow your mind. Inspired by true events.#Bhagwat coming soon, only on #ZEE5 #BhagwatOnZEE5."

Story of 'Bhagwat'

Bhagwat follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Warsi), who is assigned to investigate a missing woman's case. However, the investigation soon leads him into a dark web of deceit and hidden secrets. Amid this suspenseful backdrop, a delicate romance blossoms between Meera and Sameer (Kumar), a professor. The film promises an engaging narrative filled with suspense and high-stakes drama.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5, said Bhagwat is a "powerful reflection" of the platform's vision. She added, "Arshad Warsi brings remarkable depth and nuance to his character, while Jitendra Kumar breaks new ground in a compelling avatar that is sure to surprise the viewers." The film is directed by Akshay Shere and produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios & Dog 'n' Bone Pictures.