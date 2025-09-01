'Param Sundari' OTT release date is out

Box office collection and other details

Janhvi's performance has been getting lots of love—her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya even called her "my dream, my queen, wow wow wow."

The movie opened strong at the box office with ₹26.75 crore in its first weekend.

With music by Sachin-Jigar and plenty of feel-good moments, "Param Sundari" looks set to be a cozy watch for your next movie night.