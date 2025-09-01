Next Article
'Param Sundari' OTT release date is out
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's rom-com "Param Sundari" is heading to Amazon Prime Video by October 2025, fresh off a successful run in theaters.
Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film follows Param, a Delhi guy, and Sundari, a Kerala girl, who meet through an AI matchmaking app—mixing laughs with the ups and downs of cultural differences.
Box office collection and other details
Janhvi's performance has been getting lots of love—her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya even called her "my dream, my queen, wow wow wow."
The movie opened strong at the box office with ₹26.75 crore in its first weekend.
With music by Sachin-Jigar and plenty of feel-good moments, "Param Sundari" looks set to be a cozy watch for your next movie night.