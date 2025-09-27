Tom Holland 'taking it easy' after injury on 'Spider-Man' set

Tom Holland , the popular Marvel actor known for his role in Spider-Man , was recently hospitalized after a stunt-related accident on the set of his upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The incident occurred at Leavesden Studios in Watford, Hertfordshire, when Holland reportedly hit his head on the floor. This has now led to a temporary halt in filming for the next two weeks.

Details The accident is not as severe as it seems An insider recently told The Sun, "The accident wasn't as bad as people think." "A line snapped on a pull ring, and he got a bump on his [head]." "Filming was supposed to start again in London on Thursday, but for now the production team has been told to stand down for two weeks." Another source revealed that Holland has been "taking it easy" during his recovery.

Release schedule Release date remains unchanged Despite the filming delay, the release date for Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains unchanged. The film is still scheduled to hit theaters in July 2026. This will be Holland's fourth outing as Peter Parker in a standalone Spider-Man movie, after appearing in Captain America: Civil War (2016) for the first time.