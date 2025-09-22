'Spider-Man 4': Tom Holland suffers head injury; shooting halted
What's the story
Tom Holland, the star of the upcoming superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has reportedly suffered a mild concussion on set. The incident occurred on September 19 while filming in Glasgow. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor will take a break from shooting for several days to recover. No one else was hurt in the incident.
Family update
Holland's father confirms his son's break from filming
Holland's father, Dominic, confirmed to the press at a charity dinner on September 21 that his son would be away from filming "for a while." The event was held by The Brothers Trust, a charity run by Holland and his three brothers. It supported Java Joy, an initiative that aims to provide meaningful employment for adults with disabilities.
Filming progress
Holland has been seen outside after the accident
Holland's last public appearance was a day before the charity dinner, when he attended a Posh Pub Quiz event with his fiancée Zendaya. The couple was seen on the film set in London in early August. Holland also posted a video on Instagram from his first day of filming the sequel in Scotland on August 10. The film is slated to release in theaters on July 31, 2026.
Cast details
Cast of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Spider-Man: Brand New Day boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Returning actors include Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka Hulk, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are Liza Colon-Zayas from The Bear, Tramell Tillman from Severance, and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things. Michael Mando will also reprise his role as Scorpion in the upcoming film.