'Spider-Man 4': Tom Holland suffers head injury; shooting halted 

Tom Holland , the star of the upcoming superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has reportedly suffered a mild concussion on set. The incident occurred on September 19 while filming in Glasgow. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor will take a break from shooting for several days to recover. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Family update Holland's father confirms his son's break from filming Holland's father, Dominic, confirmed to the press at a charity dinner on September 21 that his son would be away from filming "for a while." The event was held by The Brothers Trust, a charity run by Holland and his three brothers. It supported Java Joy, an initiative that aims to provide meaningful employment for adults with disabilities.

Filming progress Holland has been seen outside after the accident Holland's last public appearance was a day before the charity dinner, when he attended a Posh Pub Quiz event with his fiancée Zendaya. The couple was seen on the film set in London in early August. Holland also posted a video on Instagram from his first day of filming the sequel in Scotland on August 10. The film is slated to release in theaters on July 31, 2026.