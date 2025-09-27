Boney Kapoor reveals late wife Sridevi inspired his weight loss Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

Boney Kapoor has dropped 26kg and gone for a hair transplant, crediting his late wife Sridevi as his biggest motivation.

In a recent chat, he shared how Sridevi encouraged him to quit smoking and motivated him to improve his appearance.

He first quit smoking in 1995 because of her, relapsed later, but managed to stop again a year before she passed away.