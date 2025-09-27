Next Article
Boney Kapoor reveals late wife Sridevi inspired his weight loss
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor has dropped 26kg and gone for a hair transplant, crediting his late wife Sridevi as his biggest motivation.
In a recent chat, he shared how Sridevi encouraged him to quit smoking and motivated him to improve his appearance.
He first quit smoking in 1995 because of her, relapsed later, but managed to stop again a year before she passed away.
Kapoor's diet and lifestyle changes
Kapoor's transformation came from sticking to a strict diet—think juices, egg white omelets, fruits, jowar roti, dal, and sabzi—which took him from 114kg down to 88kg.
He says he's aiming for 85kg next.
For Kapoor, these changes are about being inspired by Sridevi and making healthier lifestyle choices.